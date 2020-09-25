Positive COVID-19 rate in NYS continues to be below 1%

Governor Cuomo shared that for Thursday, out of the 94,818 COVID-19 tests reported to the state, 908 or 0.95%, were positive.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning.

Governor Cuomo shared that for Thursday, out of the 94,818 COVID-19 tests reported to the state, 908 or 0.95%, were positive.

"New Yorkers need to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments need to keep enforcing state guidance. There is a long road ahead, but we will tackle it together by staying New York Tough," said Governor Cuomo in a press release.

For Thursday, the Western New York region's positive COVID-19 rate did drop from Wednesday, but still continues to be one of the highest in the state.

Thursday's numbers show that the region had a 1.1% positive rate. The Mid-Hundson region had the highest rate in the state for Thursday with 1.7% of the cases reported being positive for COVID-19.