Positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop in WNY region

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like most of the state, the daily hospitalizations and positive COVID-19 cases in the five county Western New York region continue to trend downward.
Daily hospitalizations dropped to 29 on August 4. That’s down from 38 the day before, and just above the lowest point, 28 on July 28, during the pandemic.
The percent positive in the WNY Region on August 4 was 0.5 percent, that’s tied for the lowest mark in the pandemic.
The seven-day rolling average for the region is now 1 percent. There were 44 positive results out of 8,112 tests in the region. That number of tests is 1,900 more tests than the previous high point for the region. Of those tests, 5,925 were in Erie County and there were 35 positive results. The previous high for Erie County was 4,101 on June 5.
