BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of people to put their lives on hold. With so many "COVID couples" scrambling to cancel or reschedule their wedding plans, venues are now offering ways to say "I do" while social distancing and leaving the big celebration for later.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens had so many couples move their plans for this summer and fall, the events staff there came up with a shorter and sweeter way for couples to celebrate instead. Their new pop-up weddings allow couples to have a ceremony and a small reception in the gardens for 20 people or less. The packages include an officiant, cake and photographer.

"You get all those things wrapped up into one package," said Vice President Erin Grajek. "You get an hour and a half in the gardens, you get your pictures taken in there. It's a beautiful, it's quick, it's easy. It's celebrating the couple, and then you can have your big wedding and event another time, so you don't have to wait to really bond with each other."

It's not just the Botanical Gardens, either. Buffalo Indie Weddings is the latest organization to offer the sped-up, scaled down ceremonies.

They have several micro wedding packages available for couples at various venues around the region this summer and fall. The events will serve up to 30 guests, depending on what's allowed under government guidelines at the time. They each come with a theme, an officiant, a cake, first dance, photos and video.

"We include all the essential aspects for the wedding to take place, and it's highly stylized, so it will feel like you're coming to a big wedding, but it's just a smaller set," said Owner Ali Eagen. "It feels like you're in a styled shoot almost, with all the attention to detail but it's a 90 minute ceremony."

Buffalo Indie Weddings will also live stream the micro weddings for additional guests as well as offer bridal shower packages.

