Poloncarz: Hospitalizations continue to decline, ICU patients increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday new statistics on coronavirus in Erie County.

Poloncarz said that hospitalizations have continued to decline, but ICU cases increased from Monday June 1 to Wednesday June 3.

On June 1, 122 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those individuals, 27 were in the ICU, and of those in the ICU, 17 required an airway assist.

On June 3, the number of people hospitalized decreased to 118. Indiviudals in the ICU grew to 33, with 18 of the ICU patients needing airway assist.

From June 1 to June 3, four hospitalized COVID-19 patients died from the virus.

Statistically, just over half of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are age 65 or older. Poloncarz stated that 67% of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital on June 3 were 65 or older.

In terms of race and ethnicity, Poloncarz says the percentage of African Americans who have died from the virus is nearly the same as the percentage of African Americans living in the county.

Sixteen percent of COVID-19 deaths have been Black or African American, and 14.6% of Erie County's population is Black or African American.

Fatalities based on location also appear to be close percentage-wise to the population.