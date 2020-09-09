Private lot owners could risk health inspection and fine if they host tailgate protesters at Bills' game

During the county's COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, Poloncarz addressed the fact that there is a Bills game this Sunday and it will be different.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a message to private lot owners in Orchard Park ahead of this Sunday's fan-less home opener against the New York Jets.

During the county's COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, Poloncarz addressed the fact that there is a Bills game this Sunday and it will be different.

Poloncarz said that private lot operators run risk of fines, and a potential shutdown from the Department of Health, if they open up their lots to fans above crowd limits for the game on Sunday.

County lots will be closed and precautionary measures are in place to monitor the possibility of private lot tailgating, but the county did not provide details on those measures.

"If NYS allows fans to attend Bills games, tailgating will be allowed, but with restrictions to protect the public. Currently NYS does not allow attendance at any pro sports event. Thus tailgating in public and private lots will depend on whether fans can attend the games," Poloncarz said in a statement on Twitter.

The Orchard Park Town Board also ruled against tailgating.

