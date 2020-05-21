Poloncarz: Slight increase in hospitalizations for Erie County

Poloncarz updated the public on COVID-19 hospitalization data Thursday morning and shared photos from his visit to the county-run quarantine site in Amherst.

Poloncarz shared that there has been a "slight growth in overall WNY and Erie County hospitalizations" for May 19.

In a hospitalization graph shared, Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations are seen climbing from 179 on May 17 to 182 on May 18, and then to 186 on May 19.

Sixty-five percent of COVID-19 patients were ages 65 and older and 35 percent were ages 64 and under, according to Poloncarz. He added that there has been growth in the number of patients age 85 or older.

The County Executive also shared photos from his visit to a county-run COVID-19 quarantine and isolation center in Amherst for individuals who cannot isolate at home.

One of the images depicts a sign saying "Stop. This is a quarantine site. Do not proceed past the desk without speaking to a health department official. No direct-to-room deliveries are to be made at anytime, for any reason."