Poloncarz refutes claim he was playing hockey on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is responding to reports that he has been playing hockey at the Northtown Center in Amherst.
Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says he has received tips that the county executive played hockey on December 27. He provided a video in which Poloncarz was seen leaving the ice rink with a hockey stick and hockey bag in hand.
Poloncarz responded on Twitter saying that he didn't play hockey with his usual teammates, but skated on the ice a half hour before to shoot by himself.