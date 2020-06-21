Poloncarz: rate of positive coronavirus tests drops to 1 percent

For comparison, that rate was above 30 percent at the height of the pandemic in April, and above 8 percent at the start of last month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As long as cases stay down, Western New York may be just nine days away from entering Phase 4 of reopening.

New York State says Phase 4 will include openings for "arts, entertainment and recreation," though it hasn't gotten specific about what that means.

Cases are staying down so far, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who says the rate of positive tests over the last two days has dropped to 1 percent.

For comparison, that rate was above 30 percent at the height of the pandemic in April, and above 8 percent at the start of last month.

The 1 percent number matches the statewide rate too, and deaths dropped to 15 yesterday, the lowest since the middle of March.

Cuomo said on Sunday morning that there were 15 more coronavirus-related deaths and that the number of people hospitalized dropped to 1,142.

On Friday in South Buffalo, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul talked about what entering Phase 4 could mean for malls and retailers going forward.