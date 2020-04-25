ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said nine more people have died from COVID-19. He announced that Saturday on Twitter.

Erie County now has 2,857 positive cases and 207 deaths.

There have been 12,614 people tested for COVID-19, up 872 from Friday.

As of Wednesday, there are 221 people hospitalized, and of those 112 were in the ICU, and 84 of those in the ICU had an airway assist.

On Friday, Poloncarz said that Western New York will continue to see an increase in cases, mainly because testing is now more readily available.

