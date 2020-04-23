BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is unconvinced private laboratory companies would be helpful in expanding local coronavirus testing.

“One of the problems that we’re seeing with Quest and Lab Corp and BioReference is they’re not able to get results back in a quick amount of time,” Poloncarz said.

The county executive said his health department was sorting through 1,000 COVID-19 test results back from Quest on Wednesday afternoon. Some of them from almost a week ago.

Earlier this week, Quest announced it was capable of processing 50,000 tests per day nationwide.

RELATED: With expanded COVID-19 testing rolling out in WNY, Cuomo says, 'We need more'

RELATED: Kaleida to expand COVID-19 testing in Buffalo and Western New York

RELATED: Cuomo signals release of COVID-19 data from individual nursing homes coming soon

RELATED: Erie County Department of Health reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths

RELATED: Kaleida Health offering temporary voluntary furloughs to employees

RELATED: As frustrations with unemployment continue, New York State provides some answers