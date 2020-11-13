Poloncarz: New York State might issue update soon either expanding the Yellow Zone or changing it to Orange

If at anytime, Governor Cuomo calls for an 'Orange Zone' to be initiated, here's what will change.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the announcement earlier last week from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that parts of Erie County have gone into a Yellow Zone, a continual rise in COVID-19 cases has brought up the warning that the area might be upgraded to an Orange Zone.

As part of the Yellow Zone, houses of worship are capped at 50 percent capacity, businesses can remain open, indoor and outdoor dining is only a four-person maximum per table and schools can remain open with mandatory weekly testing of students and teachers/staff for in-person settings.

During a conference call held on Friday, November 13, Governor Cuomo said if numbers don't improve over the weekend, following the new restrictions/guidelines, then there might be further restrictions coming next week.

"There will be no changes today [Friday, November 13] or over the weekend, there will be a joint discussion over the weekend and see where the state is on Monday," Cuomo said.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided an update into the county's COVID-19 progress on Monday, November 16 following a weekend of rising COVID-19 cases.

"The state might issue an update tomorrow (Tuesday, November 17) either expanding the Yellow Zone or changing it to Orange or Red. It all depends on the data," Poloncarz stated.

But, if at anytime, Governor Cuomo calls for an Orange Zone to be initiated, here's what will change:

Orange Zone — Warning Zone

Houses of Worship: 33 percent capacity, 25 people maximum

Mass Gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor* (This is already in effect per Governor Cuomo's earlier guidelines)

Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses, such as gyms and personal care

Dining: Outdoor dining only, four people maximum per table

Schools: Closed, remote only

So far, there is no Orange Zone for any part of the Western New York region amid COVID-19 cases surging across the community.

As of Friday, November 13, new restrictions were put in place across the state, including, bars, restaurants and gyms all now closing at 10 p.m.