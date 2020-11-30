Poloncarz: Half of Erie County's total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 6 weeks

"I don't like seeing the daily positivity rate going up... we've seen more days with higher positivity rates," Poloncarz said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update into the county's COVID-19 progress following the long holiday weekend.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the area, Poloncarz said that while the county is seeing a rise in cases, they are also seeing a rise in tests being done. For the week ending on November 28, Poloncarz says that the county reported there were 53,699 COVID-19 tests administered.

"I don't like seeing the daily positivity rate going up... we've seen more days with higher positivity rates," Poloncarz said.

The Erie County Department of Health reports that for November 29, there were 439 new COVID-19 cases reported. The daily positivity rate for Sunday was 9.2 percent.

Poloncarz shared that half of Erie County COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic have been in the past since weeks.

Diagnostic Tests for the past 6 weeks. HALF of all Erie County cases have been confirmed in the past 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/tyXJOOXg9d — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 30, 2020