Poloncarz: Every drop of vaccine we've received has gone into an arm

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that Erie County will run out of it's vaccine allocation after Tuesday's clinics, but expects more to come soon.
Credit: AP
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the state moves into its' second day of Phase 1B vaccine eligibility, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave an update on Twitter regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Erie County.

According to him, "every drop" of vaccine the county has received has gone into an arm. He said that Erie County will run out of it's vaccine allocation after Tuesday's clinics.

"We are expecting more from NYS but NYS only gets 300,000 doses per week from the feds and distributes those proportionally by population," Poloncarz wrote on Twitter.

Additionally, the county executive advised in a separate tweet for individuals not to call the Erie County Health Department for vaccine appointments. They aren't taking appointments by phone.

He added that Monday alone, the Erie County DOH received 18,500 calls. On a normal day, it would receive less than 250.

