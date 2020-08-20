Poloncarz: Erie County to provide $15 million in CARES Act funding to local schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is pitching in to help some local schools with the enormous costs being incurred as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Thursday a total of $15 million CARES Act money will be going to public schools and public charter schools to help cover the costs of things like cleaning and sanitizing, virtual learning and PPE.
Twenty-eight school districts and 19 charters schools throughout the county will receive the funds.
Each district will receive $100 per student based on 2018-19 enrollment numbers provided by the NYS Education Department. In addition, districts will get an extra $50 for each student classified as economically disadvantaged by the Education Department.
Schools will be required to certify all expenditures meet US Treasury Department guidelines and enter into a contract with the county agreeing to follow those guidelines.
Poloncarz says for a smaller district like Holland will get $100,000 in assistance, while the city of Buffalo with a student population of over 30,000 students will get more than $4 million.
“We are all in this together, and as school districts prepare for the new school year Erie County is supporting them with funding to help them put protections in place and plan for remote learning,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Budgets are tight everywhere while many local districts are searching for ways to augment their own protective efforts and enhance their distance-learning capabilities. Earlier today I discussed this support plan with area school Superintendents, who appreciate the assistance and will put it to use in their own districts.”