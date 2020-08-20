Poloncarz: Erie County to provide $15 million in CARES Act funding to local schools

Money will go towards things like cleaning and sanitizing, virtual learning and PPE.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is pitching in to help some local schools with the enormous costs being incurred as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Thursday a total of $15 million CARES Act money will be going to public schools and public charter schools to help cover the costs of things like cleaning and sanitizing, virtual learning and PPE.

Twenty-eight school districts and 19 charters schools throughout the county will receive the funds.

Each district will receive $100 per student based on 2018-19 enrollment numbers provided by the NYS Education Department. In addition, districts will get an extra $50 for each student classified as economically disadvantaged by the Education Department.

Schools will be required to certify all expenditures meet US Treasury Department guidelines and enter into a contract with the county agreeing to follow those guidelines.

Poloncarz says for a smaller district like Holland will get $100,000 in assistance, while the city of Buffalo with a student population of over 30,000 students will get more than $4 million.