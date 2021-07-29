Poloncarz: Erie County extremely close to entering CDC's 'substantial risk of community spread' category

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Erie County is now nearing a milestone no one wants to see.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county is extremely close to entering the CDC's 'substantial risk of community spread category'. With 98 new cases confirmed Wednesday, the county's seven-day average per 100,000 residents stands at 48. According to the CDC, 50-99 cases is considered the 'substantial level'.
Late Wednesday, Poloncarz released a statement on the possibility of an expected Local Emergency Order that impacts county-owned buildings and facilities regarding the usage of face coverings and masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent heightened risk of the Delta variant.