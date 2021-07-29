Poloncarz: Erie County extremely close to entering CDC's 'substantial risk of community spread' category

County Executive says 98 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday by the Erie County Health Department.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Erie County is now nearing a milestone no one wants to see.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county is extremely close to entering the CDC's 'substantial risk of community spread category'. With 98 new cases confirmed Wednesday, the county's seven-day average per 100,000 residents stands at 48. According to the CDC, 50-99 cases is considered the 'substantial level'.

Latest COVID-19 Case report from @ECDOH shows Erie County is extremely close to entering the CDC's "substantial risk of community spread" category. With 98 new cases for July 28, the county's 7 day average per 100,000 residents is now 48. 50-99 cases is the 'substantial' level. https://t.co/P8a9WZa7c1 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 29, 2021