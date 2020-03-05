BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Saturday announced a reduction in the total number of hospitalizations for a third time this week.

On Monday, the number was 258, which represented a single-day high during the coronavirus pandemic. That number dropped to 253 on Tuesday before falling to 242 on Thursday, he announced on Twitter.

Poloncarz also tweeted Saturday that the number of intensive care unit patients had dropped for a third straight time, according to the most recent data.

The decline in hospitalizations plays a big role in determining when regions within the state can reopen again.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and look at which regions in the state have seen a decline in the hospitalization rate for 14 days before reopening.

The number of cases in various Erie County communities, as of Saturday night, include:

1,375 in Buffalo

428 in Amherst/Williamsville

325 in Cheektowaga/Sloan

206 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

173 in Lancaster/Village

156 in Hamburg/Blasdell

149 in Orchard Park/Village

138 in West Seneca

126 in Aurora/East Aurora

61 in Clarence

50 in Alden/Village

47 in Grand Island

37 in Lackawanna

35 in Elma

34 in City of Tonawanda

30 in Concord/Springville

24 in Evans/Angola

23 in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory

9 in Eden

8 in Boston

8 in Holland

7 in Collins/Gowanda

6 in North Collins/Village

5 in Marilla

4 in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory

4 in Colden

3 in Wales

1 in Sardinia

