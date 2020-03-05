BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Saturday announced a reduction in the total number of hospitalizations for a third time this week.
On Monday, the number was 258, which represented a single-day high during the coronavirus pandemic. That number dropped to 253 on Tuesday before falling to 242 on Thursday, he announced on Twitter.
Poloncarz also tweeted Saturday that the number of intensive care unit patients had dropped for a third straight time, according to the most recent data.
The decline in hospitalizations plays a big role in determining when regions within the state can reopen again.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and look at which regions in the state have seen a decline in the hospitalization rate for 14 days before reopening.
The number of cases in various Erie County communities, as of Saturday night, include:
- 1,375 in Buffalo
- 428 in Amherst/Williamsville
- 325 in Cheektowaga/Sloan
- 206 in Tonawanda/Kenmore
- 173 in Lancaster/Village
- 156 in Hamburg/Blasdell
- 149 in Orchard Park/Village
- 138 in West Seneca
- 126 in Aurora/East Aurora
- 61 in Clarence
- 50 in Alden/Village
- 47 in Grand Island
- 37 in Lackawanna
- 35 in Elma
- 34 in City of Tonawanda
- 30 in Concord/Springville
- 24 in Evans/Angola
- 23 in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory
- 9 in Eden
- 8 in Boston
- 8 in Holland
- 7 in Collins/Gowanda
- 6 in North Collins/Village
- 5 in Marilla
- 4 in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory
- 4 in Colden
- 3 in Wales
- 1 in Sardinia
