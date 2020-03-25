BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 123 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County, according to county officials on Wednesday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, during an afternoon news conference, expressed concern about prisons and nursing homes when it came to countering the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

He added that 600 swab kits had been delivered in the past day, and that the county had 350 reagents on hand.

A day after officials said an Erie County woman died of COVID-19, officials reported that four people have recovered.

"It shows that you can recover from COVID-19," Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz continued to emphasize strict social distancing practices and condemned a party that he said happened recently.

According to the county's coronavirus map, before Wednesday afternoon's news conference, there were 122 cases across Erie County. Broken down by communities, there were:

37 cases in Amherst/Williamsville

36 in Buffalo

7 in Hamburg/Blasdell

6 in Clarence

5 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

4 in Lancaster/Village

4 in Orchard Park/Village

4 in West Seneca

3 in North Collins/Village

3 in Cheektowaga/Sloan/Depew

3 in Grand Island

2 in Alden/Village

2 in Elma

1 in Lackawanna

1 in Concord/Springville

1 in Aurora/East Aurora

1 in Evans/Angola

1 in Holland

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

