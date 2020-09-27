Poloncarz addresses maskless group photo

Poloncarz said on Twitter that the photo was taken on Saturday along with members of a golf team that he's part of. The county executive said he was not wearing a mask because he "plain forgot to wear one," adding "it happens."

"Yesterday I was part of a team golf event in which our team won and I was asked to get in a photo with some of the team members. I did and forgot to wear my mask. We stood together for about 15 seconds. I should have worn a mask but forgot. It happens. Our Department of Health considers a close contact being with others for more than 10 minutes. While I should have worn a mask nothing the team members did in that photo is contrary to our health protocols: We were outside, less than 20 people and together for the photo for about 15 seconds. This just goes to show how we can all make a mistake and reminds me why I must carry a mask with me at all times."