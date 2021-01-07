Poloncarz: 70% of Erie County adults have had 1 COVID vaccine dose

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County hit a COVID-19 vaccine milestone on Saturday, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Poloncarz said in a post on Twitter and Facebook that at least 70 percent of all Erie County residents ages 18 years old and up have had one dose of the vaccine.
"It took longer than we hoped, but we did get to 70% before the July 4 goal set by President Biden!" Poloncarz said.
The news comes as more and more COVID-19 testing sites, including the one at the Walden Galleria, have announced that they will soon close.
There are still discussions about the use of masks, though, in particular when it comes to schools.
