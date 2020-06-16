Poloncarz: 11 more COVID-19 deaths this past weekend

Since the start of the pandemic, 602 Erie County residents who tested positive for the virus have died from it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Tuesday morning a few updated statistics for coronavirus in Erie County.

He said over the weekend, 11 people died from the disease caused by the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 602 Erie County residents who tested positive for the virus have died from it.

On Sunday, 1,808 coronavirus diagnostic tests were completed in Erie County, with 28 of them coming back positive. This means Sunday's diagnostic-positive rate was 1.5%.

Since the start of the pandemic, 98,583 diagnostic tests have been completed in Erie County (as of Sunday). Out of these tests, 6,727 positive cases have been identified, according to the county's COVID-19 tracking map.