Poison Center sees increase in calls related to hand sanitizer, bleach due to COVID-19

In 2020, Upstate NY Poison Center saw greatest call volume in March when pandemic began. On average, highest number of calls are received during summer months.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many calls to the Upstate NY Poison Center last year can be tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center says while call volume last year was on par with previous years, calls were up 38% due to its association with the new COVID-19 Hotline that opened last March. Those hotline calls do not come into the center directly; however, the staff tracks and collects all call data and submits to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Data for 2020 showed an increase in calls concerning cleaning and personal care products, especially hand sanitizer, as well as plants, vitamins and alcohol. Staff attribute the increase in those types of calls to more people staying home, exploring the outdoors more, and trying different remedies to combat the virus

“2020 was a challenging year for us all. Our poison center staff was prepared to answer the influx of calls as soon as we saw COVID-19 taking hold of our country,” says administrative director, Michele Caliva, “Several members of our staff, including myself, helped set-up the first COVID hotline at Upstate and our poison center data system records all of that data.”

While calls seeking information on COVID-19 were sent to the hotline, the poison center handled poison exposure calls related to the virus, including bleach exposures, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, and purported at-home or hospital remedies.

Here are the top five poisonings for 2020 across all age groups:

Analgesics (most exposure/information calls for: adult strength acetaminophen and ibuprofen) Household cleaning products (most exposure/information calls for: bleach) Cosmetics/personal care products (most exposure/information calls for: hand sanitizers) Antidepressants Sedative/Hypnotics/Antipsychotics (most exposure/information calls for: benzodiazepines)