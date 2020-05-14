BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the midst of the coronavirs pandemic, M&T Bank has reimagined how its Plaza Event Series could be held this summer.

Like several other events, including the Taste of Buffalo, the free concert series that dates to 1969 will be held online, through a series of videos.

The bank has teamed up with the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame for what will be called the Plaza (At Home) Event Series. The first video is expected in June, when the series would have typically started.

By going online, the safety of the performers and the fans is assured.

"For more than 50 years, the Plaza Event Series has been at the heart of M&T Bank’s work to build a stronger, more vibrant and more connected Buffalo community. We are determined to preserve its history and advance its mission, while ensuring the safety of everyone involved," said Chris Kay, M&T Bank Executive Vice President and Head of Consumer Banking, Business Banking and Marketing, through a statement.

"This reimagined version of the Plaza Event Series will maintain the objectives we’ve always strived for, bringing people together through music and showcasing local artists."

M&T Bank will also be making a $10,000 charitable grant to the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame to promote and preserve music across Western New York.

"Live music has endured some tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic, so we’re grateful for M&T’s support and excited to work with their team on this creative solution to keep the series alive and celebrate local artists," Buffalo Music Hall of Fame President Anthony Casuccio said in the statement.

