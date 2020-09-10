Pioneer School District announces 2 positive COVID-19 tests

The positive tests will prompt a day of remote learning on Friday, and the process of contact tracing will begin.

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — Pioneer School District on Thursday announced two positive COVID-19 tests, prompting a day of remote learning on Friday.

Superintendent Benjamin Halsey alerted parents and residents in an automated call, according to a statement on the school district website.

The statement added that "the move is being made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Cattaraugus County Health Department." He (Halsey) said it will also allow the school to start the process of contact tracing."

Staff will be allowed to pick up items at the school from 8 to 10 a.m.. No students will be allowed on campus.

There will also be no BOCES or vocational programs or extracurricular activities on Friday.