Phase II for WNY? Cuomo says experts will decide

Western and Finger Lakes regions anxious for clarity about re-opening their economies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Phase II?

Not Phase II?

That is the question on the minds of many in Western New York. The phased in re-start of the state’s economy following the pandemic shutdown, is done, says Governor Andrew Cuomo, by data.

The numbers in Western New York have been promising. One key indicator, the hospitalization rate, has been shrinking for eight days. And Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who has been tabbed as the governor’s special advisor for re-starting the Western New York economy, told 2 On-Your-Side on Tuesday she thought the region was on track for entering Phase II on June 2nd.

For three WNY counties (Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming) grouped in the Finger Lakes Region, Phase II could start as early as Friday. Wednesday, former lieutenant governor Bob Duffy has pumped the brakes on this notion.

Duffy has been tapped to advise Cuomo on re-starting the Finger Lakes economy. He told the Democrat & Chronicle Wednesday, “People have said (Phase II) is going to happen Friday, I’m telling you nobody has told me it is.”

Phase II under the state government framework would include professional services, real estate, more retail outlets along with barber shops and salons.

The Governor himself did not address any aspect of a potential Phase II start during his daily televised COVID briefing.

But late Thursday afternoon, Cuomo appeared on radio station WAMC, and was asked about Phase II.

The Governor said, “We’ll give the experts all the data. It’s posted on the web but let them analyze it. And if they say we should move forward, we move forward.”

So, the question remains.

Phase II?