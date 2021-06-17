Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Friday in Belmont

The Pfizer vaccine will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Belmont Clinic in the County Office Building. Anyone age 12 and up is eligible.

BELMONT, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday in Belmont.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Belmont Clinic in the County Office Building. Anyone age 12 and up is eligible.

If you receive your first dose there Friday, your second dose would be at the same time on Thursday, July 9. First and second doses will be available that day from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other Allegany County clinics planned at the Belmont Clinic include dates on Friday, July 30 and Friday, August 20.

The county encourages any students, staff, or faculty who missed their second Pfizer dose this week to call the health department at (585) 268-9250 and register for the July 1 or July 9 clinic.

If a child age 12 to 17 is getting vaccinated, parents and legal guardians can enter the student to win a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any New York State college or university. That includes tuition, room and board, and expenses.