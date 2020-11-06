Person who attended Batavia March for Justice event tests positive for COVID-19

The Genesee County Health Department says the person was at the June 7 event from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and was wearing a mask the entire time.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Health Department said Thursday a person who attended a March for Justice event over the weekend in Batavia has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the person was at the June 7 event from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and was wearing a mask the entire time. However, the department says three close contacts who live in Genesee County and two additional who live outside the county have been placed under mandatory quarantine.

The person in question did not not know they were positive prior to the march but exhibited symptoms associated with the virus while at the event.

“Although the warmer weather is here, COVID-19 is still very much in our communities,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director of Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments.

“We must continue to take actions to decrease the spread of the virus by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water, and avoiding large crowds such as social events and parties.”

The March for Justice started at Batavia City Hall and ended at Police Headquarters. Pettit adds that while the risk is low, anyone who attended it should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus until June 21.

If you do show symptoms, you should contact your primary care doctor or click here to find a testing site near you.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has urged anyone who has attended a protest or rally over the past two weeks to get a COVID-19 test.