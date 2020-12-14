Percentage of hospital beds available in Western New York, Southern Tier remain unchanged Saturday

The number of people hospitalized in WNY hospitals decreased from Friday to Saturday; however, the overall percentage of beds available in the region stayed the same

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update Sunday regarding the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office says 205,250 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Saturday, with 10,194 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.96 percent.

The Western New York region saw a slight increase in its COVID-19 percent positive rate on Saturday. The region's seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 test results was 7.22 percent on Thursday, which then decreased to 6.84 percent on Friday, and increased slightly to 6.94 percent on Saturday.

The Southern Tier region also saw a slight increase. The state reports the Southern Tier's percent positive rate on Thursday was 2.27 percent, which was down around 2.20 percent on Friday, and then increased slightly to 2.30 percent on Saturday.

The Western New York region, defined by the state, includes Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region includes counties that neighbor Western New York, including Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming, as well as Seneca, Wayne, Yates, Livingston, Monroe, and Ontario.

Locally, here are the number of new COVID-19 cases in our area, broken down by counties:

Allegany County: 18

Cattaraugus County: 40

Chautauqua County: 52

Erie County: 520

Genesee County: 72

Niagara County: 184

Orleans County: 22

Wyoming County: 43

The number of people hospitalized in Western New York hospitals decreased slightly from Friday to Saturday; however, the overall percentage of beds available in the region stayed the same.

As of Saturday, there were 520 people in Western New York hospitals, which equates to .04 percent of the region's population. This number decreased from 535 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Tier reports 146 people were hospitalized Friday, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population. This number decreased from 151 on Friday.

In regard to the current available bed capacity, the Western New York region currently has 26 percent of hospital beds available, while the Southern Tier has 40 percent.

As for the ICU bed capacity, the state reports that there are currently 288 occupied ICU beds in the Western New York region and 84 occupied ICU beds in the Southern Tier region. Both numbers increased from the day prior.

At this time, 47 percent of ICU beds in Western New York are available, while 33 percent are available in the Southern Tier.

The state reports 106 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the state, 17 people died in Erie County, four died in Niagara County, and one person died in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 5,410.



Of the 205,250 tests reported yesterday, 10,194 were positive (4.96% of total).



Sadly, there were 106 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/v9jhSYHZzK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 13, 2020

"All the experts predicted cases would go up in the fall and winter, and that's exactly what's happening around the country," Governor Cuomo said. "The problem is the cold weather is driving people indoors which in turn is driving more spread. Contact tracing data shows the main driver of cases is household and small gatherings, so we have to adjust our behavior accordingly — avoid these types of gatherings, wear a mask, adhere to social distancing.