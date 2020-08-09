Percent postive COVID-19 cases for WNY region was 1% for Labor Day

The current seven-day rolling average for percent positive tests in the region is 1.6%.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent of positive tests in the WNY region on September 7, 2020 was 1%.

There were 3,570 tests completed and 35 positives. Governor Cuomo Tuesday said to take the results with a grain of salt because it was a holiday.

While 3,570 tests is not a large number for a typical weekday, it is larger than the number of tests results from Saturday and Sunday. Both of those days the percent of positive results both of those days was much higher.

The current seven-day rolling average for percent positive tests in the region is 1.6%. That is still well above the state average of 0.9%.

33 people were still in the hospital on September 7, which is roughly unchanged from last week.

Of the 57,826 tests reported in New York State on Monday, 557 were positive, for a rate of 0.96 percent. The infection rate has been below one percent for over a month.

As of Monday, 445 New Yorkers were hospitalized with 114 patients in the ICU.

The state reports five more people have died in New York from COVID-19 on Monday.

