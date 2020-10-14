Percent of COVID-19 positive tests for WNY region on October 13 is 1%

Out of 5,956 test results, 62 were positive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Tuesday was 1%.

Out of 5,956 test results, 62 were positive. The current seven-day rolling average in the region is 1.3%, just below the line where the state begins to get concerned.

The WNY region is made up of Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.

The statewide percent positive COVID-19 tests for October 13 was 1.10%.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the region increased by one on Tuesday. It’s now at 73. You can see on the graph that number of patients hospitalized began increasing back in late September.

New York Governor Andrew says that the number of people being hospitalized across the state has been steadily increasing. In past 10 days, there have been 326 new COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 111,744 tests reported yesterday, 1,232 were positive (1.10% of total)



Total hospitalizations are at 938.



Sadly, there were 7 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cHc29yuOOq — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 14, 2020

