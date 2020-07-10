Percent COVID-19 positive cases .9% for WNY Region on Tuesday

The seven-day rolling average in the region remains at 1.2 percent, while the average for the state is 1.3 percent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Tuesday was 0.9 percent. Out of 5,568 tests, there were 48 positive results.

"Western New York, .9, which is good for Western New York. It's a good number in general, but it's especially good for Western New York," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during a telephone conference call with reporters Wednesday.

The total number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region was 52. That’s down from the day before, but still near the highest point since July.

