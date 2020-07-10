Percent COVID-19 positive cases .9% for WNY Region on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Tuesday was 0.9 percent. Out of 5,568 tests, there were 48 positive results.
"Western New York, .9, which is good for Western New York. It's a good number in general, but it's especially good for Western New York," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during a telephone conference call with reporters Wednesday.
The seven-day rolling average in the region remains 1.2 percent, while the average for the state is 1.3 percent.
The total number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region was 52. That’s down from the day before, but still near the highest point since July.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash. Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.