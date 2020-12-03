BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several New York State lawmakers were at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Thursday.

There, they announced a new state expansion project that will perhaps double visits there by 2023.

The lawmakers there, including Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, were asked about coronavirus during that visit. There's a proposal to fund a relief package for anyone impacted by coronavirus and give them paid leave instead of forcing them to stay home, unpaid.

"This is a crisis, and it's going to change people's lives in a way that should not be necessarily impact the way people earn wages," she said. "And so if there are things we can do ahead of that to make sure that doesn't happen, I think that will be done."

Peoples-Stokes added that state officials haven't estimated how much that proposal would cost. She said there shouldn't be a cost when it comes to her constituents.

