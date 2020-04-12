People Inc. announces Museum of disABILITY History to close

People Inc. announced The Museum of disABILITY History located on Main St. in Buffalo will not be reopening. The organization says like many museums around the country, a lack of dedicated funding has made operations unsustainable.

“While closure decisions like this are difficult, we will continue the Museum of disABILITY History’s spirit through community education and staff development at People Inc.,” said David Mack-Hardiman, museum director and associate vice president for People Inc. “A solid resource has been built to tell the story of the lives, triumphs and struggles of people with disabilities. We are truly thankful for the valuable participation of partners and supporters in this worthwhile effort to showcase inclusion and appreciate differences,” added Mack-Hardiman.



Discounted books and various merchandise remain on sale through the end of December through the museum's online store.