BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pegula Sports & Entertainment, along with Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres foundations, will provide at least $1.2 million to aid Western New York residents in need during the coronavirus crisis.

A portion of the money will go towards the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which already has more than $4 million committed, as well as FeedMore WNY and the Rural Outreach Center.

The remaining funds will go toward supporting first responders, hospital workers, nurses, and protective- and medical-equipment supplies.

“We realize we are in uncertain times as a nation and as a community,” said PSE President and CEO Kim Pegula in a released statement. “Like many Western New Yorkers, we are faced with making difficult decisions, but we realize that focusing on the health and welfare of our community is what will get us through these difficult times. While we don’t yet know the scope of the pandemic, we wanted to ensure that we were able to give some immediate assistance to those in need and those fighting on the front lines. We applaud the community relief fund and are proud that our foundations will join these community leaders in their efforts.”

“Terry and I have always believed that something positive can come out of something negative, and we pray this situation is no exception,” she added.

