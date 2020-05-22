Paula's Donuts reopens, welcomes long lines of loyal customers

New safety measures include pre-marked lines on the floor for proper social distancing, and you must wear a mask to enter the store.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — After a week of waiting, the moment arrived: it was reopening day for Paula's Donuts.

There was a long line of loyal customers waiting at the door for those beloved doughnuts.

Paula's Donuts said last week that it put several measures into place before it reopened, such as having pre-marked lines on the floor for proper social distancing, and you must wear a mask to enter the store.

All locations are open for take-out only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m..

To keep customers and employees safe, owners say employees will fill out a wellness form at the beginning of every shift, wash hands frequently, and wear masks throughout their shift. Plexiglas will be placed at the registers.

The number of customers allowed inside at one time will also be limited. They say they will work to get everyone in and out of the restaurant as quickly as possible.

Paula's Donuts will have two ways to order going forward.

You can come in and pick out what you would like. There will be pre-marked lines on the floor for safe social distancing. All customers have to wear a facemask.

Or, you can call ahead to pre-order and pre-pay. They will have your order ready to get you in and out quickly.