BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest casualty to the pandemic is one Western New Yorkers aren't going to like to hear.

Paula's Donuts is closing all of its locations until further notice, starting at 3 p.m. Friday.

The company says it hopes to open back up sooner rather than later, but not before it knows it's safe for everyone to return.

They're asking people to follow them on social media for updates.

Earlier this month, Paula's Donuts raised more than $45,000 over six days for Hospice Buffalo.

The eatery used a new creation, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough doughnut, during last week's fundraiser.

Last year, Paula's used cannoli doughnuts to raise more than $61,000 for Hospice Buffalo.

