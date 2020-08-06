Pastors, parishioners work to reopen churches under Cuomo's new guideline

S.S. Columba-Brigid and St. Michael Church in Buffalo are among the first to open under Cuomo's new 25 percent capacity restriction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced houses of worship can reopen, although only in phase two regions and at 25 percent capacity.

With such short notice, some churches continued live-streaming, and said they would continue to develop their plans, such as Our Lady of Victory (OLV) National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna.

But a few churches were able to open their doors.

At Saints Columba-Brigid in downtown Buffalo, Father Jud Weiksnar, O.F.M. said he saw the news around 2 p.m. on Twitter, and by 4 p.m. they had their afternoon service underway.

He believes this couldn't have happened without the devoted parishioners who were enthusiastic about the possibility of returning to church.

"When you need people to do something you just let them know and they do it. It's an amazing place," Weiksnar said. "It reminds me... we've been hearing over the last several months the readings from the Acts of the Apostles about what the early church was like, and in many ways, this is what the early church was like."

Parishioners immediately came to the church that afternoon to install hand sanitizer stations. Weiksnar, who is their lead pastor and the only full-time employee of the church, said that people understood and listened when he expressed how important it is to wear a mask to church.

The church also immediately shared the changes that would have to take place for the church to be open.

The news of reopening, while bringing new challenges and restrictions, has been exciting for many religious leaders in Buffalo. It not only means that churches can have Mass, but it means that they can move toward holding sacraments that many hold near and dear.

Father Benjamin Fiore, S.J. at Saint Michael Church is looking forward to what this could mean for baptisms and weddings, which were put on hold due to the virus. St. Michael Church is on Washington Street downtown, which makes it a popular spot for people hoping to get married in the heart of the city.

"With the church opening, that might relieve some of the anxiety for some of the brides who, and grooms, who had planned their weddings here. This would allow more than a group of 10 people, which had been the case up until now," Fiore said.

Fiore's church could hold up to 700 people on a normal day, which means they could allow up to 175 people under the 25 percent capacity restriction. With its large size, Fiore feels confident about the ability to social distance.

St. Michael Church will reopen for daily mass starting on Monday.

Weiksnar also felt similarly to Fiore, adding that live streaming is still an option for many parishioners and that those with health concerns are encouraged to continue watching at home.

At his church, they're also advising parishioners that if the church reaches their 75 person capacity under the restrictions, people can still come and listen to audio of the mass in classrooms, or sit in the church's gardens and watch on their phones.

The Buffalo Diocese has said churches can open "if" they can follow the safety guidelines they've outlined to keep everyone safe.