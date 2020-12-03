MIAMI (WPTV-TV) — Authorities say a passenger on a JetBlue flight that flew from John F. Kennedy into Palm Beach International Airport tested positive for COVID-19.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said Thursday that everyone onboard was advised to follow CDC guidelines and monitor their health.

The passengers deplaned in a containment area separate from the main terminal, and airport crews sterilized it afterward.

Also Thursday, the Miami-Dade mayor canceled all large events in the state's most populous county, including the Miami Open tennis tournament. Princess Cruises also suspended cruises through May 10.

