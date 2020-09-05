BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops Markets spokesperson confirmed Saturday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tops says that while it has not received formal confirmation from the county Department of Health, the part-time employee self-reported their positive COVID-19 test to the company.

The employee worked in the nonperishable warehouse, and according to Tops, the last time that person worked was on April 24.

Tops says it has notified warehouse employees of the potential case and that Tops has deep cleaned the warehouse several times according to their normal protocol.

