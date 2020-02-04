BUFFALO, N.Y. — Palm Sunday is coming up this weekend, but Masses are on hold indefinitely. Now something else will be missing.

And Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger said Wednesday that churches will not be distributing palm branches, as has been the tradition, because they don't want a lot of people touching them and potentially spreading disease.

He's urging people to observe the holiday at home.

Bishop Scharfenberger on March 15 through a statement said that no regular Masses would be held "due to an abundance of caution and growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus."

"As the faith community of Western New York, we have an important part to play in protecting those most vulnerable and those with underlying medical issues during this period of extreme concern over the spread of the coronavirus," Bishop Scharfenberger said in a statement last month.

"I realize how deeply disappointing it is during our season of Lent to refrain from gathering at public Masses and participating together in our liturgical life, but we must avoid the risk of wider infection," Bishop Scharfenberger continued.

"I encourage the faithful to pray fervently during this time when we must be apart and to continue their Lenten journey within families and in the quiet of their own prayerful reflection, knowing that Christ abides with us always and in every place."

