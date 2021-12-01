Over half of COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County weren't known to have been exposed to a positive case

According to the latest COVID-19 update from Cattaraugus County, over half of positive COVID-19 cases stem from an "unknown" exposure.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the latest COVID-19 update from Cattaraugus County, over half of positive COVID-19 cases could not be traced back to another positive case.

The county says that of the cases they've had, when asked "Was the person exposed to a positive person?" 57.5 percent of people didn't know or couldn't be traced back to another positive case.

Of the cases, 42.5 percent were known to have been exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The release, which is from January 11, shows the county as having 3,073 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, nearly a sixth of those cases are active, at 451. There are also 601 close contacts quarantined and 71 people quarantined due to travel.

The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9.2 percent. The county has 41 people hospitalized and 61 residents have died from the virus since March.