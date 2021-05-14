Over 900,000 COVID vaccine doses administered in New York in last 7 days

In the Western New York region, 630,195 people have had at least one dose, while 523,808 people have completed their vaccine series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 900,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past seven days, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Overall, more than 17.3 million doses have been administered across the state. More than 61 percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and up have had at least one dose, and 51 percent of that same group have completed their vaccine series.

"We are continuing to work with communities to make sure the vaccine is accessible and to address any hesitancy or indifference people have towards getting vaccinated," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "We cannot get comfortable or cocky. COVID is still out there, and if we let down our guard, we risk losing all the progress we have made.

"Our providers are working hard to gets more shots into people's arms, and I urge everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so quickly, for themselves and for everyone they care about and want to protect."

In the Western New York region, 630,195 people have had at least one dose, while 523,808 people have completed their vaccine series. The region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

According to the latest data, there are still a number of Western New Yorkers who have not been vaccinated. Various health and institutions are looking at creative ways to promote the vaccination effort.

Dr. Nancy Nielsen, the University at Buffalo's senior associate dean for health policy, recognizes that some people may not want to get their vaccine, but she says, "the bottom line message from the CDC is if you're vaccinated, you're golden. If you're not vaccinated, you're taking a terrible chance."