Over 500 people in the Western New York region now hospitalized with COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region now stands at 517 as of Tuesday, December 8; an increase of 16 people over the last count.

The seven-day rolling average of the percent of total hospital beds available in the region continues to hold steady at 27 percent. There are only two regions in the state with a higher percentage.

The percent of ICU beds in the region is currently 49 percent. Only two other regions have a higher percentage.

Here is where the eight counties in Western New York ranked in terms of the seven-day rolling average of percent positive COVID-cases: