Coronavirus

Over 500 people in the Western New York region now hospitalized with COVID-19

The seven-day rolling average of the percent of total hospital beds available in the region continues to hold steady at 27 percent.


BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region now stands at 517 as of Tuesday, December 8; an increase of 16 people over the last count.

The seven-day rolling average of the percent of total hospital beds available in the region continues to hold steady at 27 percent. There are only two regions in the state with a higher percentage. 

The percent of ICU beds in the region is currently 49 percent. Only two other regions have a higher percentage. 

Here is where the eight counties in Western New York ranked in terms of the seven-day rolling average of percent positive COVID-cases:

  1. Niagara (8.9 percent)
  2. Allegany (8.7 percent)
  3. Genesee (8.6 percent)
  4. Cattaraugus (7.8 percent)
  5. Wyoming (6.84 percent)
  6. Erie (6.8 percent)
  7. Chautauqua (6.7 percent)
  8. Orleans (6.6 percent)


