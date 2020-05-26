Over 500 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Erie County

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 504 coronavirus-related deaths in Erie County.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported Tuesday evening on Twitter that 24 people have died from COVID-19 since Friday. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 504.

The Erie County Department of Health also reports that 94 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed since Monday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,784 in the county.

As of Saturday, there were 150 COVID-19 patients in Erie County hospitals; 27 of which were in the ICU and 22 people had an airway assist.

The number of people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the Western New York region Monday was 165. That's up one from the previous day, ending a five day decline.