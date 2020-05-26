Over 500 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported Tuesday evening on Twitter that 24 people have died from COVID-19 since Friday. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 504.
The Erie County Department of Health also reports that 94 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed since Monday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,784 in the county.
As of Saturday, there were 150 COVID-19 patients in Erie County hospitals; 27 of which were in the ICU and 22 people had an airway assist.
The number of people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the Western New York region Monday was 165. That's up one from the previous day, ending a five day decline.
The Erie County Department of Health reports that 46,573 residents have been tested thus far. Poloncarz says the overall positivity rate is 12.2 percent. At this time, 41,240 antibody tests have been taken with 3,122 residents testing positive, for a total rate of 7.6 percent.