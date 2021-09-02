Niagara County reports eight more residents have died from COVID-19

The county also reported 77 new positive cases, and says that there are 899 known active cases of COVID-19.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Niagara County reported the grim news that over 250 residents have now died from COVID-19 in the county.

The county says eight more people have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus. The number of Niagara County residents who have died from the virus is now 256.

The county also reported 77 new positive cases, and says that there are 899 known active cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 879 are isolating at home, and 20 are in the hospital.

Thus far, the county has seen a total of 14,162 positive cases of COVID-19, including the deaths, active cases, and 13,007 people who have recovered.