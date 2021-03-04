Over 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across New York

The state reports that nearly 1 in 5 people are now fully vaccinated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office released the latest data Saturday regarding the state's progress in vaccinating New Yorkers against COVID-19.

According to the state, over 10 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across New York State.

New York reached a record high Saturday morning, administering 249,541 doses of the vaccine over the past 24 hours. Over the past week, more than 1.4 million doses have been administered across New York State.

The state reports that nearly one in five people are now fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, 32.5 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 19.9 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In the Western New York region, 431,186 people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 255,245 of those individuals have finished the vaccine series.

"Our mission to get every New Yorker vaccinated for the COVID virus and to do it equitably has been without precedent. There was no blueprint, and no one had even heard of a mass vaccination site until very recently," Cuomo said.

"We reached this 10 million shots milestone thanks to the heroic work of our providers and those who have staffed vaccination sites around the clock to carry out this unprecedented operation. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude. We still have plenty of work ahead of us, and in order to protect the progress we have made and honor the work of our providers, we must continue to take all the basic safety precautions and remain New York tough."

