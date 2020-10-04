BUFFALO, N.Y. — “I’m not an expert on this but, I just think we should save as many lives as we can.”

That was Nicki Fernandes, minutes after exiting her home Wednesday evening for the first time in almost four weeks after recovering from the coronavirus.

Fernandes was thrilled to just take a short walk with her dog, Ernie.

“It feels good! I was out last on March 15th, the last time I left my house socially,” said Fernandes.

It took almost two weeks after she came down with COVID-19 symptoms before she was tested. A day later Fernandes was admitted at Buffalo General Hospital and placed in the coronoavirus unit there. After three says of rest, medication and oxygen, she was sent home to complete her recovery.

Fernandes’ official release form quarantine came in the form of a letter from Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein writing Fernandes was ”no longer at significant risk of transmitting the infection to others.”

“I feel a lot better. I have a little bit of is shortness of breath but that’s to be expected is what they told me,” said Fernandez.

As of Friday, Fernandes is among the 410 Erie County residents who have tested positive for the virus and completed recovery.

She described herself as a very social person, but based on her experience with the virus she urges people to restrain themselves for the sake of everyone, “If you’re healthy, stay home. Even if you’re not healthy. Everybody stay home.”

