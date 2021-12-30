Our Lady of Victory rings church bells, honors lives lost to COVID-19

The bells tolled for one minute Thursday in Lackawanna to remember and honor the more than 820,000 lives lost to COVID in the United States.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna rang its church bells for one minute Thursday to remember and honor the more than 820,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States.

The ringing was a sign of solidarity with all of the people in the world, and especially those who faced unimaginable losses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Father David LiPuma says it's very important to remember all the lives we have lost.

"When you toll the bell, it's a moment of solemnity where you kind of pause and you think," he said. "You think about your own life, and all those lives that have been impacted.

"So many people are suffering and struggling as a result of COVID, and all the uncertainties right now again, that we are just praying here for inner-peace and strength for people, that they feel the love of God embracing them, that they are not forgotten, and especially that their loved ones are not forgotten."

The bells were also rung to honor all of the health care workers who worked to combat the pandemic this whole year.