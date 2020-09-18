Orleans-Niagara BOCES Teachers’ Association files complaint against Orleans-Niagara BOCES for ignoring COVID-19 protocols

The complaint comes after the BOCES Teachers’ Association cast a vote of “no confidence” in Superintendent Clark Godshall on Wednesday.

MEDINA, N.Y. — The Orleans-Niagara BOCES Teachers’ Association has filed a Public Employee Health and Safety complaint against Orleans-Niagara BOCES for for ignoring COVID-19 protocols.

The complaint alleges that the Orleans-Niagara Board of Educational Cooperative Services has created unsafe learning environments as schools continue to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complaint, filed with the New York State Commissioner of Labor, also alleges that Orleans-Niagara BOCES is violating the New York State Department of Health’s and New York State Department of Education’s COVID-19 school reopening guidelines, which include safety protocols on face coverings, social distancing, and cleaning of schools.

“During these unprecedented times, teachers cannot do their jobs effectively when basic procedures are ignored and protective supplies are not available,” said Deborah Hillburn, teacher, and President of the Orleans-Niagara BOCES Teachers’ Association in a released statement.

The New York State United Teachers President, Andy Pallotta, also released a statement on this news saying, “We stand with BOCESTA as they fight to make schools safer for every student and staff member."