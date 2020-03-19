ALBION, N.Y. — Orleans County is the latest in WNY to report a positive case of the COVID-19 virus, more commonly known as the coronavirus.

The resident in question tested positive while visiting another state.

“The individual is in mandatory isolation where they are recovering. This incident is a good example as to the spread of this virus from location to location", said Paul Pettit, Director of Genesee and Orleans Counties Departments of Health.

The Orleans County Health Department is working to identify people who came into close contact with the individual before they left for vacation and it is believed to be a case of community spread transmission.

Some of those contacts have already been notified that they've potentially been exposed and have been place under mandatory quarantine.

RELATED: Chautauqua County has no positive cases of coronavirus, but it is believed to be in the area

RELATED: Erie County has 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases; lacking supplies to test new cases