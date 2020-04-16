ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — Orleans County had its first COVID-19 death this week.

Paul Pettit, the director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, announced on Thursday that the county had its first death related to the virus.

“We are saddened at this loss and want to extend our condolences to the family and friends of the patient,” Lynne Johnson, chairman of the Orleans County Legislature said.

The individual who died was over 65-years-old, had tested positive for COVID-19, and had been in mandatory isolation. No other details will be announced.

“The nurses, physicians and others who had been involved in this person’s treatment are also grieving. I want to commend our providers and employees for the extraordinary care they provided and to let them know how proud we are of their ongoing service and commitment to all our residents during this unprecedented and difficult time,” Johnson said.

The county continues to encourage social distancing, face coverings, and staying home.

Pettit encourages anyone that feels unwell to not come in contact with those most vulnerable.

"Keep in touch by phone, FaceTime, cards, and/or letters so your loved ones know they are being thought of. Ask other family or friends who are not sick or potentially exposed to check in on your loved ones and/or assist with errands," Pettit said.

As of April 15, Orleans County has 34 positive cases of COVID-19. Twelve people have already recovered.

